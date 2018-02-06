SomaLogic partners with U.K.-based medical coalition

BOULDER — SomaLogic has announced it’s partnering with the U.K.-based Leeds Center for Personalized Medicine and Health.

The collaboration is designed to provide an accurate assessment of current- and future-disease risk, provide a deeper understanding of factors that might drive those risks and provide reliable monitoring of individuals to determine how effective interventions are.

Initially, the partnership will be a “test-bed” to assess the impact of SomaLogic’s SomaScan, a protein-based test that provides insight into a patient’s genetic makeup and likelihood for certain diseases.

The Leeds CPMH is a collaboration between the University of Leeds, the National Health Service, general practitioners, academics and the city council. By participating in the partnership, Leeds patients will get preferential access to the insights provided through the SomaScan platform.

“We are excited to be working with SomaLogic, a global leader in personalized medicine,” Mike Messenger, head of the Leeds CPMH, said in a prepared statement.“This partnership has the potential to deliver huge benefits for the people of Leeds, in terms of better health outcomes and more efficient use of health and care resources.”

The ultimate goal of the partnership is to lower the cost and increase the quantity of personalized health screenings in Leeds and beyond.

“Leeds CPMH is at the forefront of integrating academia, industry, healthcare providers, and

individual citizens to go beyond the ‘one size fits all’ approach to healthcare,” Steve

Williams, SomaLogic’s chief medical officer, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled that Leeds CPMH is the first of what we trust will be many test-bed partners around the world.”