Durango start up now ranks among world’s largest

DURANGO — A high tech start up with its origins in Durango now ranks among the largest credit card processing companies in the world.

Vantiv, originally Mercury Payment Systems when created, has purchased London-based Worldpay for $11 billion, according to a report in the Durango Herald.

The company, situated on the banks of the Animas River in south Durango, is now known as Worldpay Inc. (NYSE: WP). It processes in excess of 40 billion transactions a year in 146 countries, according to the Herald.