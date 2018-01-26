Northern Colorado housing market to see moderate appreciation

Housing prices in Northern Colorado are expected to climb from 5 percent to 9 percent during 2018, according to a forecast delivered by The Group Real Estate, Wednesday.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that Fort Collins, Timnath and Wellington are projected to see a 5 percent increase, with Loveland at 9 percent. Average sale prices in much of the region are expected to top $400,000, while Wellington and Greeley will be at about $300,000.

The Group predicts that more than 11,000 homes will be sold in the region during 2018, 500 more than in 2017.