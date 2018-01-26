Northern Colorado housing market to see moderate appreciation

Housing prices in Northern Colorado are expected to climb from 5 percent to 9 percent during 2018, according to a forecast delivered by The Group Real Estate, Wednesday.
The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that Fort Collins, Timnath and Wellington are projected to see a 5 percent increase, with Loveland at 9 percent. Average sale prices in much of the region are expected to top $400,000, while Wellington and Greeley will be at about $300,000.
Sponsored Content
Trying to control health care costs?
Health plan rate trends don’t have to resemble the spikes and dips of an abnormal EKG. Ask your broker three simple questions. Read More
The Group predicts that more than 11,000 homes will be sold in the region during 2018, 500 more than in 2017.
Leave a Reply