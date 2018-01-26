Elevations Credit Union to open second Fort Collins branch, Feb. 10

FORT COLLINS — Elevations Credit Union will celebrate the opening of its Midtown Fort Collins branch, Feb. 10. The branch at 2025 S. College Ave. will be the Boulder-based credit union’s second in Fort Collins.

“The new branch will offer business bankers, mortgage loan officers, wealth management advisors and financial solutions guides on-site and ready to serve a full range of banking needs,” Bryan Watkins, Elevations Credit Union’s Northern Colorado market president, said in a prepared statement. “Personalized service and advanced banking technology will make it easier for Elevations members to complete transactions, gain advice and grow their wealth.”

Elevations will conduct a grand-opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 10. The Midtown branch was designed and built by The Neenan Co.