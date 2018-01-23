Metro North Chamber launches independent Thornton Chamber

THORNTON — The Metro North Chamber of Commerce has launched an independent entity to serve businesses in Thornton.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the Thornton Chamber of Commerce will operate as an independent arm of the Metro North Chamber, which supports the business community in 12 cities, including Arvada, Broomfield, Northglenn and Westminster.

Businesses joining the Thornton Chamber will gain membership in the Metro North Chamber at no additional cost.

The Metro North Chamber is headed by CEO Gregg Moss.