Zayo acquires Canada-based company for nearly $25 million

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) has acquired Vancouver-based Optic Zoo Networks for $24.8 million.

Optic Zoo owns and operates high-capacity fiber in Vancouver and focuses on the digital-media sector for customers.

The deal will add 103 route miles more than 100 on-net buildings to Zayo’s footprint in Vancouver.

“The addition of Optic Zoo, with its pure-play assets and innovative team, will complement our Canadian footprint and accelerate our traction in a rapidly growing media and technology hub,” Jack Waters, CTO and president of Fiber Solutions at Zayo, said in a prepared statement. “Optic Zoo has built a strong and growing business, attracted an impressive customer base and delivered revenue growth rates of more than 20 percent.”