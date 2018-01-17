Techstars, Colliers partner on accelerator program for real estate

The accelerator program will identify and mentor startups around the globe that are developing new technologies for the real estate industry.

Startups selected will be hosted in Toronto, Colliers global headquarters, for a 13-week program focused on the development and acceleration of technology-driven solutions. Applications will be open for the first Colliers Proptech Accelerator class in February. Startups may apply at Techstars.com/apply.

“Our cultural alignment with Colliers and ability to leverage its expertise and global platform creates a one-of-a-kind partnership in the real estate services industry,” David Brown, founder and co-CEO of Techstars, said in a prepared statement. “The Proptech startups selected for this program will create deep connections with Colliers’ industry experts worldwide while allowing them to accelerate their growth and business success in the future.”

Dylan Taylor, Colliers’ president and chief operating officer, said, “Colliers sees this as an opportunity and is committed to being the most enterprising company in our industry by developing innovative and value-enhancing services for our clients and professionals. Partnering with Techstars allows us to harness the best and brightest in operating technology accelerators and selectively evaluate and invest in new technologies. The new Colliers Proptech Accelerator powered by Techstars enhances our unique culture of innovation while developing differentiated solutions for our clients.”

“