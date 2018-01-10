Median home prices in region increase during 2017

LOVELAND — Median home prices in five markets in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado all increased in 2017 compared with the previous year, according to a report released by Loveland-based Information Real Estates Services Inc., a multiple-listing service.

For 2017, median home prices ranged from $275,000 in the Greeley/Evans market to $910,000 in Boulder. Longmont’s median home price was $390,000, Fort Collins was $381,395 and Loveland/Berthoud was $360,000.

The median price of a single-family home in Boulder increased 2.8 percent for the year, from $885,000 in 2016. The median price topped $1 million in two separate months in 2017 — May and October.

In Longmont, the median price increased 9.1 percent, from $357,900 in 2016.

In Fort Collins, the median price increased 7 percent, from $356,500.

In Loveland/Berthoud, the increase was 4.3 percent from $345,000.

In Greeley/Evans, the increase was 10 percent from $250,000.