WaterPik donates $200,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

FORT COLLINS — WaterPik, a Fort Collins-based company, has donated $200,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County.

Church & Dwight , which produces Arm & Hammer baking soda and other consumer products, purchased WaterPik in August.

“Our intention is to give back to our community where we plan to stay to provide the greatest impact,” Todd Whitbeck, executive vice president and chief financial officer of WaterPik, said in a prepared statement. “Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County provides services to kids who truly need it the most; and because they help thousands of kids each year in our backyard, this made the decision to give strategic and quite easy. We are pleased to partner with such a long standing and worthwhile organization.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Kaycee Headrick, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, said, “ We are thrilled to partner with Church & Dwight/WaterPik, their commitment will ensure youth in our community have a safe and positive place to go each day. This gift is one of the largest corporate donations our organization has ever received. We are unbelievably grateful.”