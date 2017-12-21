Pinnacle Ag hires Pedro as executive VP, CFO

LOVELAND – Pinnacle Agriculture, an agricultural retail and wholesale distribution business based in Loveland, has hired Mark Pedro as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective Jan. 1.

Pedro, who is replacing former CFO Dave Bullock, will be responsible for leading Pinnacle’s financial operations and providing overall strategic direction for the company along with chief executive Rob Marchbank.

“Mark is an experienced and strategic financial leader with a robust background in distribution,” Marchbank said. “The agriculture industry is in the

midst of an evolution, and Mark has a strong track record of transforming and developing industry-leading companies.”

Pedro has more than 20 years of finance experience with a background in financial planning and operations, management and strategy, and knowledge of the distribution industry.

Prior to joining Pinnacle, Pedro served as CFO for Sonepar, North America, a French family-owned multibillion-dollar distributor of electrical products. Prior to Sonepar, Pedro held financial leadership positions across multiple industries most notably Nestle USA, Kraft Foods Inc. and Univar, a distributor of industrial and specialty chemicals.