Wild Animal Sanctuary receives BBB accreditation

KEENESBURG — The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg has received accreditation by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, signifying the organization is a well-run nonprofit and is deserving of donor trust.

“We know and appreciate the value of every gift we receive, which is why we pride ourselves in responsibly using and maximizing our supporters’ hard-earned donations,” said Pat Craig, director of the sanctuary.

The 720-acre refuge has more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other carnivores rescued from abusive situations.

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance is a charity evaluator, assisting donors in making sound giving decisions. The alliance’s reports go beyond what the law requires. It involves a review using 20 holistic standards that address charity governance, effectiveness reporting, finances, fundraising, appeal accuracy and other issues.