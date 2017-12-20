Stantec, AECOM hired to expand Gross Reservoir

Canada-based engineering and construction firm Stantec, along with primary subcontractor AECOM, has been awarded a $13 million contract to design an expansion of Gross Reservoir in Boulder County.

Denver Water has hired Stantec and California-based AECOM for the project that will raise the height of the dam by 131 feet and increase the reservoir’s capacity to about 119,000 total acre-feet of water.

The project will be designed to prevent water shortfalls during droughts or other weather-related events such as wildfires, and will provide mitigation and enhancement projects that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has determined will deliver a “net environmental benefit.”

The expanded reservoir will help balance the Denver Water North (Colorado River Basin via Moffat Tunnel) and South (South Platte and Blue River Basin) collection systems.

The design is expected to be done by December 2020, with construction expected to be completed by 2025.