RTD reopens Civic Center Station in Denver

By Jensen Werley — 

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District is reopening the newly renovated Civic Center Station on Dec. 17 after more than a year of being closed.

RTD is reopening the Civic Center Station in Denver after a $31 million renovation.

The station is one of RTD’s busiest and served an average of 15,000 passengers daily before its closure in July 2016.

The $31 million renovation adds a third component to RTD’s multimodal network that includes Denver International Airport and Denver Union Station.

A grand opening celebration will be held for the public from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday. There will be a commemoration ceremony, preview of the facility and refreshments.



 

