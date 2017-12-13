Colorado Secretary of State to tour shop of 2017’s Business Person of the Year

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams is paying a visit to Colorado’s 2017 Small Business Person of the Year Wednesday, Lorena Cantarovici of Maria Empanada.

The visit is to shine the spotlight on nominations for the 2018 awards, due Jan. 9.

Cantarovici is a native of Argentina, who came to Denver with $300 in her pocket and started making empanadas in her garage for friends and families. She now has three stores in the metro area. Her company obtained $3.5 million in funding from the Colorado Impact Fund, and in May she received the Businessperson of the Year honor from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The secretary will tour the Maria Empanada store in Greenwood Village on Wednesday.

“Everything I’ve read about Lorena and Maria Empanada makes me excited to try their empanadas,” Williams said in a prepared statement. “Because the Colorado Secretary of State’s office is where businesses are born, seeing an entrepreneur and business recognized is a great source of pride and admiration.”

The SBA is seeking nominations for a variety of awards including Exporter of the Year and Subcontractor of the Year. Applications are due to the SBA Colorado District Office in Denver by 1 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Award winners will be announced in May.