Eclipse had an impact of $63 million for Wyoming

CHEYENNE — A few minutes of darkness brought Wyoming $63 million.

A quarter of a million people traveled to Wyoming for the eclipse, bringing a huge economic boom to the state, according to the Wyoming Business Report, which cites an economic impact study by Dean Runyan Associates and Destination Analysts Inc.

More than 75 percent of the 261,000 that were in Wyoming for the eclipse were from out-of-state. About 29,000 travelers were international.

A total of $63.5 million was spent on travel, hotels, food and other expenditures during a five day period surrounding the eclipse. Local tax revenue from purchases brought in $2.3 million for state government and $1.4 million for local governments.

There was significant media coverage and a PR push by Wyoming surrounding the eclipse to encourage travelers to come early, state late and explore the state.

“The eclipse provided a beautiful way for us to introduce Wyoming to a national and international audience,” said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, according to WBR. “Nearly 44 percent of survey respondents indicated that they would come back to the Cowboy State because of this first initial trip. For a state where tourism is one of the major economic engines and as we are actively trying to encourage return visitation, this is fantastic news.”