WSB names Johnson VP of commercial loans in Loveland

LOVELAND — Drew Johnson has been named vice president of commercial loans for Western States Bank’s Loveland market.

“Western States Bank is excited to bring Drew Johnson aboard our team and benefit from his years of banking experience,” said Richard Pearson, a senior vice president of the bank and market president for Colorado.

Johnson receive a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Montana and graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

“Western States Bank was not only impressed with Drew’s work experience, but also his commitment to the community, which aligns with our mission as a true community bank,” Pearson said. Prior to moving to Northern Colorado, Johnson was involved with the Laramie Rotary Club and Laramie Head Start.

Johnson was awarded co-Rotarian of the Year in 2012 and recognized as one of Laramie Young Professionals and Laramie Boomerang’s “20 under 40” in 2016.

Western States Bank provides banking services ranging from deposits and mortgage loans to commercial loans and investments. It has two branches in Colorado — Loveland and Fort Collins; three branches in Wyoming — Laramie, Pershing and Yellowstone; and seven branches in western Nebraska.