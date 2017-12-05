Housing project planned in SW Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Developers of a 184-home housing development in southwest Fort Collins have revised their plans, which will be the subject of a neighborhood hearing Dec. 13.

The neighborhood, part of Hansen Farm on South Timberline Road, will hear of the plans at a meeting at Bacon Elementary, 5844 S. Timberline Road, according to a report in the Coloradoan. The development will have 121 detached and 63 attached homes on 55 acres.

The Landhuis Co. first proposed the plan in April but has lowered the density and broken up the project into phases.

Landhuis purchased all of the 69 acres along Timberline Road from the Mail Creek Ditch to Rosen Drive from McWhinney Inc. of Loveland last year.

McWhinney had owned the property for several years. It was annexed into the city in 2013.

Landhuis is building several projects throughout Northern Colorado, according to the Coloradoan, including Mountain’s Edge, 128 units on 18.5 acres on the northeast corner of West Drake Road and Overland Trail in Fort Collins; The Ridge at Harmony Road in Windsor; Fisher Farm in Timnath; and Hidden Valley Farm in Severance.