Boom Supersonic partners with Japan Airlines

CENTENNIAL — Boom Supersonic will announce today that Japan Airlines will join its quest to build next-generation supersonic jets for commercial routes at an affordable price. Boom hopes to offer three-hour, 15-minute flights between New York and London for about $5,000 round trip.

The Denver Post reported that the Denver-area supersonic aircraft developer, headquartered at Centennial Airport, said Japan Airlines will invest $10 million in the company and collaborate with Boom to refine the aircraft’s design and passenger experience. Japan Airlines will buy 20 supersonic jets that fly 1,461 miles per hour.

If all goes well, Boom’s passenger supersonic jet could fly its first paying customers in the mid-2020s, the company said.