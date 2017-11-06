Home » Industry News » Technology

Lightwave Logic moving operations from Longmont to Englewood

By Jensen Werley — 

ENGLEWOOD — Lightwave Logic Inc., a tech company that makes photonic devices for high-speed telecommunications, is relocating from Longmont to a new facility in Englewood.

The location, at 369 Inverness Parkway, is just south of the Denver Technology Center. All corporate and research and development operations will take place in the new location, doubling the combined square footage of Lightwave’s current locations in Longmont and Newark, Del.

The $1.6 million facility is 13,420 square feet and includes cleanroom and chemical laboratories.

The transition is expected to be completed in March.

 


 