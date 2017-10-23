Loveland-based pharmacy chain acquires pharmacy in Yuma

LOVELAND — Good Day Pharmacy has purchased the Shop-All Pharmacy in the Shop-All Grocery store in Yuma.

The Shop-All Pharmacy has been in business for 57 years at 315 E. Eighth Ave. in Yuma. Staff will remain the same and is adding a new pharmacy manager.

Good Day Pharmacy is an independent Colorado chain of stores based in Loveland. It’s a family-owned company operating under the Health Mart umbrella and has 11 locations throughout the state.

Acquiring the Yuma location marks an expansion for Good Day into eastern Colorado.

In Yuma, Good Day plans to increase the store’s offering of medical equipment, offer custom compounded prescriptions, and focus on service to senior and assisted living communities. Good Day also has plans for a program that synchronizes a customer’s prescriptions so they all come out at the same time.