BBB – Bravo 2013

Sponsored Content
A Focus on Value-Add Acquisitions
A comprehensive approach is important in today’s real estate market. Brinkman has found additional ways to create meaningful places through a focus on value-add acquisitions.
Sponsored Content
Two Inventory Management Tips for Business Owners
Make a positive impact on the financial health of your business by taking a closer look at your inventory. In this article, we look at how to weigh the pros and cons of holding costly inventory and how to think of your balance sheet in terms of uses and sources of cash.
