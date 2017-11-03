Triple Crown Sports names new chief executive

FORT COLLINS — Triple Crown Sports, a business fixture in Fort Collins since the mid-1980s and producer of youth and collegiate athletic events that stretch around the nation and into Mexico, announced this week the shift of chief executive duties from founder David King to his son, Keri King.

The transition ends David King’s 36-year stint as CEO, with Triple Crown Sports evolving from its slowpitch softball roots to becoming the engine behind hundreds of annual championships in the youth sports of baseball, fastpitch softball, girls volleyball and girls basketball.

Over time, TCS used King’s relationships within college sports to reinvigorate the preseason and postseason WNIT basketball events as well as create the men’s and women’s Cancun Challenge basketball tournaments and WNIT-concept postseason championships in Division-I softball and women’s volleyball.

Keri King, 37, has worked within the offices of Triple Crown Sports since childhood; he was the longtime event director for the 500-team Omaha SlumpBuster and was website/tech coordinator from 2012-14. In preparation for David King’s move out of the CEO office, Keri took over as COO in 2014 and operated as head of the management team, with all sports divisions reporting to him. Keri King was also added to the TCS Board of Directors in October 2017. The King family has been preparing for the changes at the top since 2011, using resources and instruction through the Harvard Business School and the Family Firm Institute.

Keri King said he would continue to focus on the family business culture that his parents created. “We will continue to focus on creating experiences that embed lasting, lifetime memories for serious athletes. Our sports events will continue to have that founders’ 1982 spirit of ‘doing things right.’”

David King, 61, began Triple Crown Sports with his wife, Annette, in 1982. With its home office located at 3930 Automation Way in Fort Collins, the company currently has 54 full-time employees and franchise operations in California, Arizona, Missouri and Georgia.