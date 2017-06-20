Clean Chemistry receives patents for water-treatment processes

BOULDER — Clean Chemistry, a Boulder-based chemical tech firm, on Tuesday said it has received three patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that covers its production processes for treating water.

PeroxyMax, one of the chemistries covered under the patents, can treat water for re-use in hydraulic fracturing. It enables separations in recovered fluids, floating oil and dropping solids in a more efficient manner than more dangerous and corrosive alternatives on the market like chlorine dioxide, the company said in a prepared statement.

“These patents protect our investment in developing economic chlorine alternatives for difficult, industrial problems,” said Damon Waters, Clean Chemistry’s chief executive and co-founder.

Clean Chemistry has commercialized the ROS technology in the oil and gas industry. It also is starting to engage other markets with various challenging water re-use, oxidation and disinfection problems. The patents cover the use of large scale quantities of reactive oxygen species in liquid forms.

“Reactive oxygen species are highly reactive, short-lived forms of oxygen that react quickly with target contaminants leaving benign residuals” said Wayne Buschmann, Clean Chemistry’s chief technology officer and co-founder. “Providing ROS in a liquid concentrate is a significant market opportunity and these patents cover a range of compositions providing a platform for the next generation of oxidants and disinfectants.”

Founded in 2012, Clean Chemistry opened a field office this month in Odessa, Texas.

The patents for inventions numbered 9,551,076 , 9,517,955 and 9,517,956.