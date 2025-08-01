Wells: Pricing mistakes sellers can’t afford to make

There’s a saying we lean on at The Group that’s more relevant today than ever:

“Your greatest expense in this market is the money you don’t make.” — Larry Kendall

And that expense is showing up far too often.

Over the past few months, I’ve observed a growing pattern across Northern Colorado. Sellers are misreading the market. They’re setting prices based on outdated assumptions, personal attachment, or hopeful what-ifs, rather than facts, momentum, and today’s buyer behavior. The result? Homes are sitting. Markets are shifting. And sellers are chasing the market down, often ending up in a worse financial position than if they had priced right from the start.

The three fears of today’s seller

Whether in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor or Greeley, sellers seem to wrestle with the same core fears:

1. Leaving money on the table.

2. Paying their Realtor too much.

3. The home not selling at all.

While each is valid, fear of leaving money on the table has become the most dominant. Ironically, it’s this very fear that is most likely to cause it.

We’re seeing homes that listed two to three months ago, once priced “just a little high but still competitive,” now sitting on the market without showings, with increasing competition, and dwindling buyer interest. In those 60 to 90 days, market momentum has shifted away from them. They’ve lost the initial launch window when buyers are most excited and most likely to engage.

Momentum matters

The market isn’t static. Buyer preferences, mortgage rates, seasonal activity, and local inventory all shift rapidly. Great properties, those in desirable locations, in pristine condition, and staged to impress, can still sell quickly. But the price must reflect the current market reality, not the one that existed when the listing paperwork was signed.

Sellers often believe they are still in control. But buyers today are savvy, well-informed, and relentless in their search. They browse daily, track new listings, and know what’s been sitting. They compare value with every swipe. Sellers, on the other hand, often look backward, anchored to their expectations or a price from months ago. This misalignment can be costly.

See the market clearly, through the right lens

The market today requires discipline, adaptability, and a deep trust in data. Sellers need to:

• Understand the broader market context, and then zoom in on the supply and demand within their hyperlocal segment.

• Work weekly with their Realtor, reviewing showing feedback, online activity, and new competition.

• Make timely adjustments, not reactive price drops months down the road.

What worked last summer or even last quarter may no longer apply. Pricing is no longer just a marketing strategy. It is a signal to buyers about motivation, value, and realism.

We are not in a runaway seller’s market. We are in a balance of risk and reward, where pricing with precision and humility pays off. That’s where trusted guidance from an experienced real estate professional makes all the difference.

In today’s market, the costliest mistake a seller can make isn’t lowering their price. It’s not making the right price decision in the first place.

Brandon Wells is president of The Group Inc. Real Estate, founded in Fort Collins in 1976 with six locations in Northern Colorado. He can be reached at [email protected] or 970-430-6463.

