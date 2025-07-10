Legal & Courts  July 10, 2025

BVSD claims faulty AC caused $1M in damages at Angevine

By

Boulder Valley School District sued a contractor this week, accusing Albireo Energy of botching part of a 2023 job to update the air-control system at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, which allegedly resulted in nearly $1 million in damages.

