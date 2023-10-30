Legal & Courts  October 30, 2023

Judge dismisses North Shore Manor bankruptcy

Ken Amundson
North Shore Manor

LOVELAND — As anticipated after a motion to dismiss the North Shore Manor Inc. bankruptcy, Judge Joseph Rosania followed through with an order to dismiss the case late Friday.

The attorney for North Shore filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the case, saying that the organization had accomplished much of what it wanted since the filing in March, even though a reorganization plan had yet to be approved and that remaining issues will likely involve additional litigation that does not need to involve the bankruptcy court. 

Columbine Management Services, which has opposed much of the bankruptcy proceedings since the start, did not respond with a filing of its own, nor was it required to, prior to the judge’s decision.

Rosania dismissed the bankruptcy effective immediately and canceled a hearing that had been scheduled for Dec. 12. 

Still active, but held in abeyance, is a related bankruptcy involving the real estate upon which the nursing home sits. That case is delayed while North Shore Associates LLC, the property owners, and Columbine undergo an arbitration proceeding over governance of the limited liability corporation.

The related bankruptcy cases filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Denver are North Shore Manor Inc., case number 23-10809, and North Shore Associates LLC, case number 23-10808.

