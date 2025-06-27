Transportation  June 27, 2025

FAA reactivates guidance system it mistakenly shut down

Northern Colorado Regional Airport runway
An aerial view looks northward toward Northern Colorado Regional Airport, with its main north-south runway. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest
An electronic guidance system that aids pilots as they descend toward the runway at Northern Colorado Regional Airport has been reactivated by the Federal Aviation Administration — two weeks after the agency mistakenly turned it off.

