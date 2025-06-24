Legal & Courts  June 24, 2025

Northwest Parkway sues shuttered shuttle service over unpaid tolls

Eight Black shuttle
An Eight Black airport shuttle van. Special to BizWest.
By

Beleaguered airport shuttle service Eight Black, which abruptly shut down June 13 just weeks after it had aggressively promoted the offer of prepaid vouchers, is facing yet another lawsuit — this one over unpaid turnpike tolls.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Broomfield Legal & Courts Longmont Sunday Weekly Today's News Transportation Eight Black Airport Shuttle Eight Black Partnership LLC Northwest Parkway LLC
