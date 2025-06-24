FRCC launches integrated building design bachelor’s program

LONGMONT — Front Range Community College is now offering a bachelor of applied science degree in integrated building design.

“This new interdisciplinary degree gives students advanced training in design, collaboration, workflow and project management using cutting-edge, emerging technologies that are shaping the industry,” FRCC said in a news release. “Integrated building design — also known as ‘design for the built environment’ — is a career-focused pathway for anyone seeking to advance in the design, building and construction industries.”

FRCC claims that the degree program, which highlights “a confluence where interior architecture, drafting and design come together,” is the first of its kind in the nation.

“FRCC is leading the way by pioneering a groundbreaking program that will fuel the workforce pipeline for Colorado’s thriving design, building, and construction sectors,” Front Range CC president Colleen Simpson said in the release. “This cutting-edge degree program, developed through a collaboration between faculty and industry experts, is set to transform the educational landscape. Our commitment remains steadfast in expanding access to high-quality, affordable bachelor’s degrees, ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge to drive design and innovation.”

