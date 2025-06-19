September workforce symposium slated in Loveland

LOVELAND — Employment Services of Weld County and Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development will present the 2025 Workforce Symposium in September in Loveland, designed to provide valuable insights and strategic perspectives that will help business owners navigate the evolving landscape.

Chalice Springfield, owner of Greeley-based Unstoppable Curiosity, will be the event’s keynote speaker, sharing insights on reaching personal and professional growth, leveraging curiosity as a competitive advantage.

Organizers expect panel discussions and networking sessions to cover key topics and give attendees insights into cutting-edge career-development practices, innovative approaches to workforce challenges, and opportunities to be part of shaping the future of work in Northern Colorado.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Ranch Events Center, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland. Early-bird tickets are on sale for $39 through June 30 and will cos $49 thereafter. More information and registration is online at larimer.gov/ewd/symposium.

