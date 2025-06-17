Transportation  June 17, 2025

Multiple challenges ended airport shuttle’s ride

An Eight Black airport shuttle van. Special to BizWest.
The company behind the 10-year-old Eight Black airport shuttle service blamed the abrupt closure of the company Friday on “a perfect storm — a significant increase in insurance premiums, rising airport and regulatory fees, and steep capital costs.” However, the Longmont-based company also faced a flurry of lawsuits alleging unpaid debts and a deluge of complaints from riders who had been persuaded as recently as three weeks ago to purchase prepaid ride vouchers.

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
