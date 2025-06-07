Movement Climbing launches match campaign to benefit Access Fund

BOULDER — Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness, the nation’s largest climbing-gym network, has launched a 2025 fundraising campaign in support of Access Fund’s Climbers for Public Lands initiative.

From June 2-13, Movement will match every dollar donated to Access Fund — up to $50,000 — helping climbers preserve the wild places where they thrive.

“At Movement, we believe climbing and conservation go hand in hand,” Anne-Worley Moelter, CEO of Movement Climbing, Yoga & Fitness, said in a prepared statement. “Our match campaign invites every climber to double their impact — protecting the land where our community connects, explores, and grows.”

Funds raised will go toward:

Expanding Climber Steward Programs to educate more visitors on responsible recreation and Indigenous land histories

Deploying Conservation Teams to restore trails, stabilize crags, and partner with land managers

Sustaining Critical Stewardship as federal funding declines

“We’re thrilled to partner again with Movement on this vital campaign,” Heather Thorne, executive director of Access Fund, said in a prepared statement. “Their leadership inspires climbers to step up for conservation — ensuring our public lands remain accessible for generations.”

Movement’s Move with Purpose program partners with like-minded organizations to expand access by removing financial and social barriers; supporting outdoor stewardship to protect and preserve climbing spaces for future generations; and fostering community connection and personal growth through leadership development and skills training in climbing, yoga, and fitness.Donations can be made here.

