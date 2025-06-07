Movement Climbing launches match campaign to benefit Access Fund
BOULDER — Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness, the nation’s largest climbing-gym network, has launched a 2025 fundraising campaign in support of Access Fund’s Climbers for Public Lands initiative.
From June 2-13, Movement will match every dollar donated to Access Fund — up to $50,000 — helping climbers preserve the wild places where they thrive.
“At Movement, we believe climbing and conservation go hand in hand,” Anne-Worley Moelter, CEO of Movement Climbing, Yoga & Fitness, said in a prepared statement. “Our match campaign invites every climber to double their impact — protecting the land where our community connects, explores, and grows.”
SPONSORED CONTENT
Funds raised will go toward:
- Expanding Climber Steward Programs to educate more visitors on responsible recreation and Indigenous land histories
- Deploying Conservation Teams to restore trails, stabilize crags, and partner with land managers
- Sustaining Critical Stewardship as federal funding declines
“We’re thrilled to partner again with Movement on this vital campaign,” Heather Thorne, executive director of Access Fund, said in a prepared statement. “Their leadership inspires climbers to step up for conservation — ensuring our public lands remain accessible for generations.”
Movement’s Move with Purpose program partners with like-minded organizations to expand access by removing financial and social barriers; supporting outdoor stewardship to protect and preserve climbing spaces for future generations; and fostering community connection and personal growth through leadership development and skills training in climbing, yoga, and fitness.Donations can be made here.