Longtime Colorado Division of Banking official takes over acting commissioner

DENVER — Kara Hunter took over this week as Colorado’s acting state bank commissioner, according to the Colorado Division of Banking, the agency where Hunter has worked since 1998.

As acting state bank commissioner, Hunter is “responsible for the regulation of state-chartered commercial banks, trust companies, licensed money transmitters, and the Public Deposit Protection Act under the Colorado State Banking Board’s policy and rule-making authority,” the Colorado Banking Division wrote in a post on its website.

Hunter served as the division’s director of operations from 2001 until she was elevated to deputy state bank commissioner in 2020. Prior to joining the Colorado Banking Division, she worked as a senior examiner at Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Denver branch.

“Throughout her tenure, she has provided strategic and operational leadership, managing regulatory programs, budget oversight, and staff supervision, while acting as a key advisor on complex regulatory issues and coordinating with federal agencies,” the division’s post said.

Colorado’s acting state bank commissioner Kara Hunter. Source: Colorado Division of Banking.

