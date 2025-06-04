Leadership Northern Colorado to graduate 15th class

FORT COLLINS — The 15th Leadership Northern Colorado class will soon complete its six-month program, and alumni and the public are invited to a graduation ceremony for the 35 participants later this month.

Keynote speaker Dean Griess, author and owner of Dean Griess LLC, has trained and coached more than 1,000 presenters and facilitators.

The event will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 24 at the Magic Rat in the Elizabeth Hotel, 111 Chestnut St. in downtown Fort Collins. The event is sponsored by Elevations Credit Union, Canvas Credit Union, EPS Group and UCHealth, and the $30 registration, which can be made at FortCollinsChamber.com, will raise funds to provide scholarships to future class participants.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Leadership Northern Colorado, a joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland chambers of commerce, the NoCo Foundation and the Weld Community Foundation, is designed to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing Northern Colorado.

The 2025 program, sponsored by Elevations Credit Union, began in January.

The 2025 Leadership Northern Colorado graduates are: Allison Paige Bohling, City of Loveland; Maria Cabrera, FirstBank; Brooke Cunningham, Neighbor to Neighbor; David Dishman, The Coloradoan; Rafael Duarte, Maren Soreide and Toni-Lee Viney, Colorado State University; David Eisenbraun and Jill Scott, Weld County; Amanda Giacalone, UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation; MaryAlice Harris, Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce; Lyndsey Hertz, NoCo Foundation; George Hill, First Interstate Bank; Amy Hoeven, Hoeven Inc.; Ross Houk, Total Automotive; Julie Jensen, Greeley Area Realtor Association; Victoria McKennan-Leonhardt and Rochelle Peth, City of Greeley; Tyler Menzales and Scott Phelps, City of Fort Collins; Rina Mitchell, Aims Community College; Libby Murphy, Brinkman Construction; Jessica Norris, Weld County Government; Sean Palmer, SurgiReal Products; Katie Payne, Ent Credit Union; Ryan Pfeiffer, Fort Lupton Fire Protection District; Ryan Roth, ALLO Fiber; Ali Rusch; Deanna Sloat, Loveland Chamber of Commerce; David Sorensen, Adolfson and Peterson Construction; Debi Triplett, CARE Housing; Ben Van Hoose, Alpine Bank; Jennifer Vancil, Communicating Strengths LLC; Caitlin Wyrick, FNBO; and DeeAnne Zuhlke, Alliance for Suicide Prevention.

The class is supported by a steering committee of program alumni and chamber CEOs. Those committee members are: Heather Anderson and Jaime Henning, Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce; Bill Becker and Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Chamber of Commerce; Dave Dixon, Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County; Kim Fisher, Vision Catalyst; Ann Hutchison, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce; Todd Karl, Ent Credit Union; Elizabeth Mahoney, Complete Professional Development; Amanda Miller and Kristy Wygmans, The Place Setting Company; Joy Nyenhuis; Dawn Paepke, Kaiser Permanente; Larry Pakowski, Aims Community College; Nancy Patton, Canvas Credit Union; Sara Potter, FNBO; Ted Ray, First Interstate Bank; Scott Ready, GH Phipps Construction; Jared Reimer, The Craft Broker at Elevations Real Estate; Scott Tryggestad, Chevron; and Kelly Zeillmann, CG Consulting.

on Facebook on LinkedIn