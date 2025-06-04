BizWest names finalists for IQ (Innovation Quotient) Awards

BizWest has named 18 finalists for the IQ Awards, honoring the “Innovation Quotient” among companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Nominations were submitted by the public, as well as BizWest staff. The publication’s editorial staff selected the finalists, with winners to be named at the combined Mercury 100/IQ Awards event, June 12, at the Trailhead Cafe, 375 Meadowlark Drive, in Berthoud.

“Companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado continue to generate groundbreaking innovations,” said Christopher Wood, BizWest editor and publisher. “We look forward to unveiling our six winners, even as we celebrate all 18 finalists.”

The awards honor innovative products or services that have either reached the market recently or are in beta-testing mode.

Three finalists were identified in each of six categories:

Aerospace

LEAP, Lafayette, Dual Mode Rocket Engine technology.

Tendeg LLC, Louisville, Perimeter Truss Reflector.

Ursa Major Technologies Inc., Berthoud, Hadley Engine.

Brewing

Left Hand Brewing Co. Inc., Longmont, independent craft platform.

New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins LightStrike hard refresher.

Seed & Spirit LLC, Fort Collins, Whiszcal.

Consumer Products

Rain Technology, Boulder, Switchable Privacy embedded directional display.

Red House Tools LLC, Loveland, EZ-Wings material support system.

Willow Home Ltd., Boulder, unique concierge model.

Life Sciences

Armis Biopharma Inc., Fort Collins, VerCyn wound wash.

Havah Therapeutics, Inc., Boulder, HAV-088 therapeutic implant for treating Ductal Carcinoma In-Situ.

VitriVax Inc., Boulder, ALTA platform.

Robotics

Pattern Labs Inc., Erie, robotic system for airport baggage and cargo handling.

Picknik Inc., Longmont, MoveIt Pro Release 6.

Scythe Robotics Inc., Longmont, M.52 robotic lawn mower.

Natural Products

Bobo’s Oat Bars, Boulder/Loveland, fig bar.

Lentiful, LLC, Broomfield, Lentil-based instant meals.

Purely Elizabeth LLC, Boulder, Cookie granola.

The IQ Awards will be presented in a combined Mercury 100/IQ Awards event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 12, at th. The Mercury 100 portion of the event will include rankings for the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.Tickets are available here.

