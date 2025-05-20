Huntington National Bank opens third Boulder County branch in Louisville

LOUISVILLE — Huntington National Bank recently opened a new branch at 515 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville.

Huntington Bancshares Inc., which has existing local branches in Lafayette and Boulder, operates 37 Colorado locations. The bank is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and has $210 billion in assets.

“Huntington is excited to expand our banking network in Boulder County by adding this new

SPONSORED CONTENT

branch in Louisville,” Joe Nimmons, Huntington’s regional president in Colorado, said in a prepared statement. “As we expand our branch network in Colorado, we look forward to serving new customers and new communities, and we encourage anyone in the Louisville and Superior area to stop by and learn how we can help them achieve their financial goals.”

Huntington first entered the Colorado market in 2021 and Boulder County in 2024.

on Facebook on LinkedIn