Windsor cites stalled work, bounced checks in Future Legends filing

future legends
The Future Legends sign off of Diamond Valley Way is an entry into the complex. Sharon Dunn/BizWest.
Citing a litany of bounced checks, alleged misrepresentation of financial means, incomplete work and deteriorating maintenance, the Town of Windsor has asked a federal district court to deny a request by the managing partner of the troubled Future Legends Sports Complex that the town be served with a temporary restraining order.

