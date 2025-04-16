Bloomberg: Crocs CEO urges employees to be ‘prudent’ amid ‘volatility’

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) CEO Andrew Rees, in an internal company memo, warned employees of ongoing “volatility” related to supply-chain disruptions and President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy, according to a report from Bloomberg, and cautioned workers to be “prudent” in their budgeting amid market uncertainty.

“The memo also said that the board’s compensation committee ‘has agreed to establish more realistic targets for our internal incentives plan’ as a result of the economic environment,” Bloomberg reported.

Crocs has significant production operations in Vietnam and contracts with third-party manufacturers in China, countries that Trump has targeted for increased tariffs.

Crocs’ stock price was $89.11 as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, down more than 19% since the beginning of 2025.

