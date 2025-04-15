Louisville flex building in Colorado Tech Center trades

A 30,000-square-foot flex industrial building at 1797 Boxelder St. in Louisville’s Colorado Technology Center business campus recently sold for slightly more than $5.7 million.

The seller was The Paskin Group, a California-based real estate investor represented in the deal by brokers Beau Gamble and Kevin Nelson of Dean Callan & Co.

“The buyer, Tebo Properties, has acquired the asset as part of their expanding commercial real estate portfolio,” according to a news release from Dean Callan, which will handle leasing for the property’s new owner. “The building is currently vacant and will soon be brought to market for lease, offering a prime opportunity for businesses seeking space in one of Boulder County’s most active business parks.”

