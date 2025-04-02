Boulder’s Frasca among Beard nominees for best restaurant

BOULDER — Frasca Food and Wine is among five eateries nominated by the James Beard Foundation to be honored as the nation’s most outstanding restaurant.

The nominations, announced Wednesday by the New York-based foundation, also included several other Colorado restaurants in various categories.

Frasca, located at 1738 Pearl St. in Boulder, last year retained the one-star Michelin Guide rating it received in 2023. The upscale Italian restaurant won a 2019 James Beard award in the Outstanding Service category.

Frasca had been announced as a semifinalist for the award in January.

The Outstanding Restaurant award, presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water, honors “a restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.” The other nominees are Coquine in Portland, Oregon; Galit in Chicago; Nonesuch in Oklahoma City and Oberlin in Providence, Rhode Island.

The nominees and honorees were revealed during a live ceremony at the Conrad Los Angeles. Winners will be announced on stage at the Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“Today, we are thrilled to announce the 2025 Restaurant and Chef Award nominees and Achievement Award honorees — including our first Impact Award recipients,” James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said in a prepared statement. “These remarkable leaders exemplify our ‘Good Food for Good’ mission through their commitment to excellence, to the evolution of the independent restaurant industry, and our broader food culture. We look forward to celebrating everyone at the 35th anniversary of the James Beard Awards in June.”

The James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a commitment to creating a culture where all can thrive. The 2025 Awards will commemorate the awards’ 35th anniversary.

Several other Colorado-based restaurants and chefs were named as nominees in their categories as well.

Josh Niemberg of Bin 707 in Grand Junction is among the nominees for Outstanding Chef, an award that honors a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals.

Alma Fonda Fina in Denver was nominated for Best New Restaurant, one that opened between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, and has already demonstrated excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.

Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos of Poulette Bakeshop in Parker were nominated as Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, honoring those who make desserts, pastries or breads, demonstrate exceptional skills, can be affiliated with any food business and does not need a brick-and mortar presence.

McLain Hedges and Mary Allison Wright of the Yacht Club in Denver are finalists in a new category, Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service. That awardee is a service professional who creates and serves cocktails or other offerings such as low- and non-alcoholic beverages; has set high standards; demonstrates creativity and consistency in excellence, innovation, hospitality; is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture; and has served as an exceptional example or mentor for other beverage professionals.

Penelope Wong of Yuan Wonton in Denver is a finalist as best chef in the Mountain Region.

