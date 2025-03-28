Luna’s to reopen Tuesday in downtown Greeley

GREELEY — After a three-month closure to refresh and reboot, Luna’s Tacos & Tequila may be reopening in downtown Greeley on April Fool’s Day, but co-owner Brian Seifried told patrons not to worry about pranks.

“One thing we don’t joke about is tacos and tequila,” said Seifried, whose Centennial Hospitality Group opened the 806 Ninth St. location of Luna’s in 2018 as the first restaurant in Greeley with a rooftop seating area.

When Luna’s reopens on Tuesday, Seifried said, the first 250 guests will receive four free street tacos.

“We’ve freshened up a little of the decor, but nothing crazy,” Seifried told BizWest on Friday. “We’ve got a fun new neon. We have a new cocktail menu and a lot of new food items I think people will enjoy.”

He and co-owners Ely and Samantha Corliss decided to close the restaurant in January because “we weren’t firing with the level of excellence I think people expect,” Seifried said. “It was seven years in, and we needed a refresh. We now have a new leadership team, a new chef and a fresh passion for downtown, our community and our hospitality.”

Seifried credited Greeley’s civic, economic-development and business leaders for their efforts to improve the health of downtown.

“Downtown has its challenges,” he said, “but I truly believe it’s a great place to do business. Sometimes its revival is a little slow when you’re in it, but there’s really a lot of momentum. It’s a hidden gem in Northern Colorado. It’s going to be the cultural and economic hub it’s been for the last 150 years and will be for the next 150.”

The partners opened a Luna’s location in a 119-year-old building in Windsor in 2024, and Tuesday will mark that restaurant’s one-year anniversary.

Besides the two Luna’s stores, Centennial Hospitality Group also has 14 Wing Shacks and four Sexy Sammies.

