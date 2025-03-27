Deadline nears to join Greeley program for startups

BizWest Staff

GREELEY — Applications for entrepreneurs to join gBETA, a city-run accelerator program for early-stage companies with local roots in Greeley, are due by Monday. The spring cohort will kick off April 17.

The free, seven-week program is designed to help startup businesses grow, providing expert coaching, business strategy support and connections to investors.

Funded by Greeley Economic Development in partnership with gener8tor, the program is designed for early-stage startups across industries looking to grow in Greeley. The program is seeking entrepreneurs focused in agricultural technology, manufacturing, AI, robotics, energy, sustainability and supply chain.

The nationwide program called gener8tor helps launch and push startups to higher levels and prepare them for venture capital. Although it does not guarantee access to money, gener8tor will provide cohort members with access to its mentoring network, as well as potential investors and customers throughout the country.

The cohort last fall helped companies improve their pricing and sales models. The cohort met with more than 30 mentors and pitched 25 local industry-aligned investors. This resulted in new investments, customers, and site tours with potential funders.

“This program demonstrates the power of support and guidance in unlocking entrepreneurs’ potential,” John Hall, Greeley’s economic development director, said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to welcome more startups and provide the resources they need to succeed and thrive in our community.”

Interested startups can learn more and apply at gener8tor.com/gbeta/greeley.

