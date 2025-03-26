Longmont-area manufactured-home park sells for $77.8 million

LONGMONT — A 400-unit manufactured-home development on Longmont’s eastern edge has been sold for $77.8 million.

The Longview Manufactured Home Community at 11135 Longview Blvd., along the north side of Colorado Highway 119 in Weld County, was sold by AMC Longview LLC, an entity registered to RHP Properties of Farmington Hills, Michigan, and purchased by Longview Longmont Holdings LLC, which is registered to QuadReal Property Group, based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The transaction was completed on March 17 and recorded on March 19.

RHP bills itself as the largest private owner of manufactured-home communities, owning sites in 30 states with a combined value of $7 billion. The Longview website redirects to Bayshore Home Sales, one of RHP’s divisions.

Bayshore also is the sales agent for several other area manufactured-home communities, including Grand Meadow and Countryside Village in Longmont; Harmony Village and Pleasant Grove in Fort Collins; and Stoneybrook, Stoneybrook Pointe, Friendly Village and Countryside Village in Greeley.

According to QuadReal’s website, it manages a portfolio of more than $89 billion in assets across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The Longview purchase was one of two the company made on March 17 in Colorado. A QuadReal spokesperson in Toronto did not return calls and emails asking the location of the other Colorado property.

The 9.183-acre Longview property, opened in 1996, includes a swimming pool, basketball and volleyball courts, clubhouse and fitness center.

