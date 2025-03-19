Greeley puts off authorizing legal action against Windsor over IGA

GREELEY — With negotiations still apparently underway, the Greeley City Council Tuesday decided to put off authorizing the city attorney’s office to begin legal action against the Town of Windsor for alleged breaches of a 2008 intergovernmental agreement about development along the U.S. Highway 34 corridor.

The IGA outlines the ways that Greeley and Windsor agreed to coordinate on planning, land use, utilities and other general development matters for land adjacent to the communities along the corridor. According to the tabled resolution, Greeley claims that Windsor broke promises about sharing costs of improvements along the corridor, was well as some involving wastewater treatment that “have seriously jeopardized proposed commercial and residential development of those annexed properties.”

Representatives of either municipality’s legal staffs could not be reached for comment.

