Arndt won’t seek re-election as Fort Collins mayor

FORT COLLINS — Jeni Arndt, who has served as mayor of Fort Collins since 2021, announced Monday that she will not seek re-election for a third term.

Arndt had been elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2015, and resigned in April 2021 to run for mayor.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided not to seek a third term as mayor of Fort Collins in November,” Arndt told BizWest Monday. “I plan to continue doing my life’s work in service to others and our community.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“I’m not going to make a big public announcement about it,” she said. “I feel public announcements from the dais should be for things you’re running for.”

She did not reveal anything specific about her future plans.

A native of Fort Collins and graduate of Poudre High School, Arndt earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology from Colorado College, a master’s in geography from the University of Colorado Boulder, a master’s in special education from Purdue University, a master’s in business administration from CU Boulder and a Ph.D in curriculum and instruction from Purdue.

She serves on several boards and commissions, including the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission, and was selected earlier this month to chair the Platte River Power Authority’s governing board.

Jeni Arndt will not seek reelection as mayor of Fort Collins.

on Facebook on LinkedIn