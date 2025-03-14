Gogo adds revenue after Satcom acquisition but posts fourth-quarter loss

BROOMFIELD — Gogo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOGO), a Broomfield-based provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, boosted its year-over-year sales significantly in the fourth quarter of 2024 — a period in which Gogo acquired Satcom Direct Inc., a Melbourne, Florida-based in-flight communications company — but posted a net loss.

The company recorded $137.8 million in revenue during the most recent quarter, up 41% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Satcom Direct contributed $40.2 million in fourth quarter 2024 sales.

Gogo posted a net loss of $28.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year. That’s compared with net income of $14.5 million in the same period in 2023. The company’s performance in the most recent quarter includes $46.8 million in pre-tax expenses related to the Satcom Direct acquisition.

Looking ahead, Gogo expects to record full-year 2025 sales in the range of $870 million to $910 million.

