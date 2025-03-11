 March 11, 2025

Longmont’s GoodLove Foods earns ‘Shark Tank’ investment

Courtesy ABC
By

LONGMONT — GoodLove Foods, a Longmont-based gluten-free baked goods brand, received a $150,000 investment on an episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” that aired this week.

Lori Greiner made a deal to acquire 18% of the company, according to a BusinessDen report.

SPONSORED CONTENT

GoodLove Foods, a Longmont-based gluten-free baked goods brand, received a $150,000 investment on an episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank” that aired this week.

Related Posts

Categories: External Source Today's News
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...