Editorial: Weld commissioners should keep judicial operations downtown

The Board of Weld County Commissioners soon will make its most-consequential decision in 150 years: whether to move justice-center operations out of downtown Greeley.

The county has taken major steps away from downtown for decades, moving substantial administrative functions to the area north of town around O Street. That shift already has had a negative effect on downtown, and created some confusion on county office locations.

A possible move of judicial operations — including the courts — would constitute another devastating blow to downtown, which relies heavily on weekday traffic from 500 county employees as well as patrons of the courts.

Gensler, a firm that the county consulted to make recommendations on judicial operations, initially proposed relocating those operations away from downtown to O Street. A followup study indicated that remaining downtown would cost $463 million — 35% more than moving.

But Richmark Development countered that argument, clarifying zoning and other issues, and proposing a combined campus for the county, the City of Greeley and Greeley-Evans School District 6 at a cost of roughly $200 million less than Gensler had estimated.

For decades, downtown has suffered setbacks. Gone are the car dealerships that used to line Eighth Avenue. Gone is the Greeley Tribune. Gone are many retailers, as well as most county offices.

Despite those dislocations, downtown has made remarkable progress toward economic revitalization, led by such luminaries as Bob Tointon, the Richardson family, Ely Corliss and others.

New housing has been built. Historic buildings have been transformed for lofts or other uses. New retailers have emerged, along with many new restaurants. Breweries such as WeldWerks bring in customers from many states. Coffee shops abound.

The Downtown Development Authority has led the efforts, partnered with the City of Greeley. Friday Fest brings thousands of people downtown during summer nights.

Downtown remains the heart of the city, but the loss of county court functions and employees would be a significant blow that the area can ill afford.

Weld County deserves praise for its policy of not incurring long-term debt. It has stood the county in good stead for many years.

And it rightfully should consider all options when considering the future of judicial operations. But commissioners should also weigh carefully apples-to-apples comparisons of the cost of a move or remaining downtown, and should consider the legacy and historic value of keeping these operations downtown.

And they should consider the human side of a move: Proximity to downtown restaurants, coffee shops, retailers and other amenities are a plus for county workers, as well as those frequenting the courts.

Beyond that, the county has an opportunity to partner with the city, the school district, the private sector and other groups to create something truly consequential.

Keeping judicial operations downtown makes sense. It makes common sense. It makes historic sense. And it makes business sense.

