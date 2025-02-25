DMC Global stock rises after Q4 performance exceeded expectations

BROOMFIELD — DMC Global Inc.’s (Nasdaq: BOOM) stock price spiked in early trading Tuesday after the company posted sales and earnings results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 that exceeded management’s previous projections.

The Broomfield-based oilfield-services, construction-products and infrastructure operator posted revenues of $152.4 million in the most recent period, down 12% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

DMC’s net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, compared with net income of $3.6 million in the same period in 2023.

“Stabilization at DMC’s three manufacturing businesses led to sales and earnings results that were above management’s forecasts, while progress was made on several internal initiatives that should benefit future periods,” the company said Monday afternoon.

DMC has three business units: DynaEnergetics, the company’s energy-industry services division; NobelClad, DMC’s industrial infrastructure and transportation division; and Arcadia, a supplier of architectural building products.

Just before 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, DMC’s stock price was $9.27, up 11.55% on the day.

It has been a tumultuous couple of years for DMC Global, which has gone through a number of leadership changes and recently rejected an unsolicited takeover bid from supply-chain-management firm Steel Connect Inc.

Last month DMC hired Jim Schladen as the president of Arcadia, an effort to right the ship at the architectural building products supply division.

Schladen “is focused on a ‘back-to-basics’ approach to driving sales and earnings growth, further strengthening the core commercial operations, and implementing an improvement plan for Arcadia’s high-end residential window and door offering,” DMC said this week. “This plan may include the rightsizing of certain underperforming offerings.”

Despite Tuesday’s strong start on Wall Street, DMC’s stock price still has quite a bit of ground to make up, down nearly 45% over the past 12 months.

