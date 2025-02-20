Jax owner says pandemic, online sales forced consolidation

LOVELAND — The liquidation announcement is out, and Jax owner Jim Quinlan is working hard to right-size his Loveland outdoor stores. Soon, the owner of the Midwest outdoor chain will have just one store in Loveland.

Quinlan, who opened the west side store in 2022 in the former Kmart building, due to successful sales during Covid-19, knew it was a bit of a gamble to open a second store. His east side store had been open at 950 E. Eisenhower Blvd. for years, and it was doing well. But the Covid-19 pandemic pushed more people out of their homes, and Jax was there to outfit them for the great outdoors. In 2022, they took advantage of an opening at the base of the Rocky Mountains in a former Kmart store at 2665 W. Eisenhower Blvd to expand.

“There was a lot of demand for outdoor products; everyone was spending a lot of money,” Quinlan said in an interview. “What we experienced was there was a lot of consumption in our industry. In the last two years, though, there’s kind of been a Covid hangover.”

Quinlan announced that he would consolidate his Loveland stores this week, moving everything into the west side store. The company plans to continue to operate its stores in Fort Collins, Lafayette and Broomfield, along with its original store in Ames, Iowa.

Quinlan had his location in east Loveland since 2008, operating next to Gold’s Gym, both of which were converted from a former Shopco store that had been there since 1990. Quinlan said Gold’s Gym didn’t make it through the pandemic.

When Gold’s Gym closed, Quinlan opted to take advantage of the sales growth, and expanded into that space. “Once Gold’s failed, we absorbed that into Jax, which just increased our overheard. It was a gamble and we probably shouldn’t have done it.”

But today, sales aren’t quite meeting his overhead, so he opted to start liquidating the east-side store as soon as possible. Liquidation sales began Feb. 20.

“It’s just not working, so we have to figure out a way,” he added. “We’re splitting that market. We concluded that centralizing into the west side was probably the right thing to do as a company, so we’re hoping to see revenues increase on the west side store.

Quinlan said he is working to sell the east-side building, and he is negotiating with a couple of different potential developers.

Online sales, he said, has put several stores in the same position over the years.

“Looking back at the number of large retail stores that disappeared in the last 15-20 years in the Fort Collins/Loveland market, it’s staggering,” Quinlan said. “There’s Sears, Kmart, Mervins, Linens and Things, Bed Bath and Beyond, Tuesday Morning. There’s a tremendous number of real failures and have been a part of the retail apocalypse that everyone hears about.

“We’ve largely been able to weather it, but with people shopping online, it’s continuing to be more challenging. We’re doing our best, but it is challenging and we’re having to make choices.”

He said Jax does sell online, but only a fraction.

“Honestly, the online sales is such a fractional part of our business, we’re considering ceasing online, because the primary focus is on the bricks and mortar,” Quinlan said. “We feel like Jax is best delivered in person. It’s hard to deliver a Jax experience online. We know we need to be out there and show our products, though now only 30% of our offerings are online.

“We’ll continue to try to provide that,” Quinlan said, “but it will never be 100%, and it could never deliver the in-store experience.”

